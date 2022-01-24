An Elmore woman has been indicted for allegedly striking two children with her vehicle in Lake Township this fall and leaving the scene.
Kelly Lynn DeStazio, 47, was indicted for four counts of failure to stop after an accident, two fourth-degree felonies and two fifth-degree felonies. The Wood County grand jury met Wednesday.
On Oct. 14, she was involved in a motor vehicle accident or collision that resulted in serious physical harm to two persons and she was aware of the injuries.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
The juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 15. They were seriously injured and hospitalized. The vehicle did not stop and left the area.
Police had been looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac with a spoiler. A vehicle matching that description was found in Elmore later in October and towed.
In other indictments, a Toledo woman allegedly used her job to access and then use credit cards belonging to others to make online purchases.
Reem M. Abdel Khaleq, 22, faces three counts theft, all fifth-degree felonies; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; two counts identity fraud against a person in a protected class, both fourth-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
On Aug. 30, she is accused of obtaining an elderly man’s credit card information and using it without consent to make an online purchase of $156. The purchase was made Aug. 20 and delivered Aug. 24 to a Levis Commons business and was addressed to Khaleq.
On Sept. 2, an elderly woman gave Khaleq her credit card for an in-store purchase. A fraudulent purchase was posted on Sept. 4 and delivered to Khaleq at the same Levis Commons business. She allegedly used another woman’s business credit card to make several online purchases totaling $1,242. At least one of the purchases was reportedly delivered to where Khaleq worked in Levis Commons.
The grand jury presented 29 bills of indictment on Wednesday.
Crystal L. Cobian, 32, Walbridge, for theft and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor. She allegedly stolen another woman’s credit card and used it to charge $104 at a Rossford shoe store, $109.88 at a Rossford clothing store and $123.05 at a Rossford grocery store. The alleged victim gave a description of the suspect. Police checked video footage and compared to a Facebook photo and identified Cobian.
Eric Lamont Wilson, 29, Bowling Green and currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies. On Dec. 12 in the 600 block of South Main Street, he allegedly punched and choked a woman and smashed her another woman’s cell phone when she threatened to call police. He has previously been convicted of domestic violence in March in Wood County.
Graig Lamont Gibson, 31, Bowling Green, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies; two counts discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; possession of marijuana and intoxicated pedestrian of highway, both minor misdemeanors. On Jan. 1, he allegedly had a firearm while either being drug dependent or a chronic alcoholic and having previously been found guilty of a felony. He also allegedly attempted to impair the investigation, discharged a firearm that caused a risk of physical harm to a person and to property, failed to comply with an officer who was directing traffic, interfered with the arrest or himself or another, and walked upon a highway while under the influence. He also allegedly was found in possession of marijuana as well as a 9 mm handgun that was not his.
Ryan Christopher Michael Miller, 44, Bowling Green, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 25, 2021, Miller was booked into the jail on an active warrant. Deputies reportedly found in his wallet a piece of plastic that BCI tests showed was allegedly fentanyl and tramadol.
Daija Akins, 25, Toledo, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 13, Akins, a home health aide, allegedly stolen jewelry valued at more than $1,300 from her elderly client. She then allegedly pawned the jewelry in Toledo.
Calvin Lee Stewart, 31, Springfield, for trafficking in marijuana and possession in marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On July 25, he alleged was found in possession of and prepared for distribution more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Andre Ramon Clark, 27, Detroit, for three counts aggravated possession of drugs and one count possession of marijuana, all fifth-degree felonies. On Jan. 20, 2021, he allegedly was found in possession of oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine as well as more than 200 grams of marijuana.
Ralph Arlie Rodriguez, 42, Fayetteville, North Carolina, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 1, he allegedly had in his possession a Glock 43X in his vehicle and it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle. He also allegedly caused another man to believe he would cause serious harm to him or his property.
Isiah Devonn Wright, 22, Cleveland, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor; violating vehicle parking requirements, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two counts selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor. On Oct. 29 in Perrysburg, he was approached after he attempted to exit his vehicle, which was parked in a handicap stop, and stumbled. Officers found promethazine on ice in his vehicle and an additional 28 bottles of suspected stolen promethazine in his trunk.
Aniya Devon Harris, 25, of Indianapolis and currently in jail, for two counts counterfeiting, both fourth-degree felonies; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 17 in Perrysburg, the U-Haul truck in which she was a passenger was stopped for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle found three counterfeit $100 bills where she was sitting with the same serial number, seven additional counterfeit $100 bills with two serial number, Super Clean spray, a glue stick, metal plate, plastic bowl, scissors, toothbrushes with black ink on them, an HP printer and two ink cartridges in her coat pocket, a lint roller and Ozium odor eliminator which is reportedly used to wash and make counterfeit bills.
Co-defendants Germaine Eugene Sanders, 28, Cypress, Texas, and Jamarcus Juan Williams, 28, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. On Dec. 13, the duo allegedly received or disposed of Riyobi batteries, the property of Home Depot, knowing they were stolen. The value of the batteries was more than $1,000. They also are accused of taking a KitchenAid mixer from Walmart and having in their possession an anti-theft device and key.
Katryna Renee Williams, 39, Whitehall, for possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony. On July 3, she is accused of driving while under the influence. She had pleaded guilty to OVI three times in the last 10 years, in Guernsey, Pickaway and Franklin counties. She also allegedly had in per possession a hypodermic or syringe for unlawful administration of a drug.
Maegan E. Nopper, 28, of Toledo but currently in jail, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Nov. 4, she allegedly fled police after receiving a visible or audible signal to stop.
George Keith McFadden, 39, Massillon, for carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. On Sept. 6, he allegedly was found in his vehicle with a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun in such a manner it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Elizabeth Ann Ayres, 51, Toledo, for theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On July 26, she allegedly stole Adderall pills and was allegedly found in possession of amphetamine.
Co-defendants Sylberio Lorenzo Wyatt, 18, Toledo, and Joshua F. Morlock, 40, Perrysburg, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and six counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies. On Sept. 27, the allegedly stole five credit cards, a checkbook and a camera from seven separate individuals.
Morlock was indicted again, this time for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 14, he allegedly was found in possession of substance containing cocaine.
Richard Fitch, 55, Defiance, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies. On Sept. 6, 2020, he allegedly had in his possession and prepared for distribution five times the bulk amount of methamphetamine. He also is accused of altered or destroyed evidence used in an investigation.