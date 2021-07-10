ROSSFORD – Ella Flora, a locally owned business since 2014, has opened its first retail location.
The retail store is open at 301 Superior St. It features ready-made floral arrangements and items from local artists and businesses. There is also meeting space for wedding clients to discuss their upcoming events. Summer hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Owner Brigitta Burks said the location is a community space for creative works. It continues Ella Flora’s growth from a primarily studio-based, event-only design business.
“This shop will allow Ella Flora to better serve clients and showcase artisans from across the community,” Burks said. “We could not be more excited to join the amazing progress in Northwest Ohio and offer our customers more options.”
Burks said she plans to host floral workshops to complement showers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and more. Customers can also utilize the DIY floral section to create their own bouquets.
Ella Flora has served hundreds of area weddings with romantic, natural designs since its founding. It provides flowers for events, bimonthly subscriptions and deliveries.