Bowling Green Council is considering legislation that would govern the operation of electric scooters in the city.
On Monday, council introduced an ordinance that would create Chapter 123 of the city’s codified ordinances on the issue.
According to the legislative package document prepared for council, “the path and background for this legislation is similar to what occurred earlier this year with the quadricycle legislation. In this case, the State of Ohio passed legislation allowing for the use of electric scooters and authorizing local jurisdictions to pass additional regulations as they see fit – otherwise the state law governs.”
The document stated that city staff looked at current Bowling Green State University policies on “e-scooters” and laws on the books in other cities in the state.
The ordinance would add the new Chapter 123 to establish rules and regulations governing the operation of shared electric scooters and their providers … and to ensure that such mobility sharing systems are consistent with the safety and well-being of the citizens of Bowling Green.
The document states that the regulations in the new chapter would require providers to enter into a use agreement, to display easily visible contact information on each vehicle, to take reasonable steps to ensure that riders understand (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, and to provide indemnification and insurance requirements. The legislation describes the equipment that must be provided, including a forward pointed lamp and a back reflector, and, among other provisions, also lists operating parameters.
The parameters include that the scooters cannot be operated on sidewalks except as permitted by BGSU; cannot be operated on streets or highways with speed limits above 35 miles per hour; cannot drive at speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour; and riders must be 18 years old.
Further, a significant component of the legislation, based on the experiences encountered in other cities, is to establish parking regulations so that scooters do not impede ADA accessibility.
A user agreement outlining consequences for non-adherence to the regulations is being finalized by city staff and is expected to be distributed during council’s July 5 meeting.
Council’s Community Improvement Committee is also scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the ordinance on July 18 at 6:30 p.m.