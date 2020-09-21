Polls are open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On Election Day a voter must vote at his/her designated polling location. The Board of Elections has made many changes in polling locations throughout the county this year and all voters affected by the changes have been mailed notices. Voters may verify their polling locations by using the voter lookup tool available on the Secretary of State’s website, www.VoteOhio.gov or contacting the Wood County Board of Elections at 419-354-9120 or at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE.
Voter must bring an acceptable form of identification to the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include:
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card
- An original or copy of a current (within the last 12 months) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and current address
- Military identification
For a complete list of acceptable identifications go to www.VoteOhio.gov or contact the Board of Elections at 419-354-9120 or at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE.
Every voter who comes to the correct polling location is allowed to vote. If there is a problem with identification or any other issue, the voter can cast a provisional ballot which will be included in the official count approximately 3 weeks after Election Day.
For non-partisan information on candidates on the ballot, go to www.Vote411.org and www.JudicialVotesCount.org.
Election night results will be posted on the Wood County Board of Elections website at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. and will be updated on a regular basis throughout the evening until tabulation is completed. The final election results will include ballots cast election day as well as absentee ballots (ballots cast during Early In-Person voting and ballots cast by mail and received by Election Day). All election results posted election day are unofficial results; the official election results will be certified approximately 3 weeks after the election and will include provisional ballots and absentee ballots received after Nov. 3 as well as the ballots cast election day and ballots cast during the Early Voting period.
This article was prepared by the League of Women Voters Bowling Green.
All information provided can be found on the Wood County Board of Elections website.