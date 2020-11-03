Trust and support for the right to vote were common themes for voters who decided to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots in three different parts of Wood County: Bowling Green, Perrysburg and Weston.
“I just think it’s important. I’m 23. People my age are for it and I think it’s a very important election, just because there has been a lot of controversy,” said Bridget Swartz of Perrysburg. “I think this is a very integral election that will change a lot for the American people.”
In Wood County, there are 95 voting precincts with 29 polling locations. In 2016 — the last presidential election — there were 93,817 registered voters in Wood County and 65,551 voted, for a 69.87% turnout.
“I think we need to continue on with the progress that we have,” said Nicholas Bolton before voting Tuesday at the Sonlight Church and Community Center polling location in Weston. “I really just think it’s better to (vote) in person. I think there’s gonna be something on either side, whoever wins, that’s gonna say it’s rigged, or that not all the votes were counted, or didn’t make it in on time. So I came today to do it in person, so I know mine got counted.”
Some felt the timing of casting a vote was important for it to be on Election Day.
“I’m voting because it’s my civil right,” said Jim Kramp of Weston.
“It’s my right to. It’s that simple,” said Dale Schwartz of Weston.
He always votes in person, out of habit.
“This is what I’m used to. It’s a few blocks from my house,” Schwartz said.
Wendy Lewis also voted in Weston. She decided to vote at her local polling place because of underlying health conditions that prevent her from standing in long lines. But in general she does it because “it’s my duty. It’s my right.”
All three locations had yard signs for the various candidates, but in Bowling Green at the new Veterans Building in City Park, there were some vehicles decorated in support of Donald Trump, with one large Hummer that stood out.
Robert Hillier had soap paint on his car, endorsing liberal causes, like Black Lives Matter.
“It was just easier for me, with what I need to do and what I’m used to doing,” said Hillier, an Owens Community College student, about voting on Election Day.
“I have classes. It just fit in my schedule today. I’m one of the proud-and-out transgender members of the community here in Bowling Green. I don’t feel that our commander in chief has been doing any good for our country for the past four years. I feel we can do better.”
Damien Serrato said she was voting in person on Election Day because she had some trouble with mailing her ballot.
“When it finally came in, it said the address wouldn’t be valid,” she said. “I got a little stressed out when I couldn’t mail it in, with COVID running rampant right now, I just wanted to take the safest route possible.”
Voting at the Veterans Building went smoothly and Serrato said she felt safe.
“For me, it feels better to do it in person, setting that time aside,” said Tim Swartz, who was voting Tuesday at City Park.
Betsy Riker said she traditionally votes on Election Day.
“I thought about voting earlier, but I really wasn’t caught up in the whole process of it,” said Riker, who was voting in Bowling Green.
She said that casting her ballot was easy and she felt safe.
“Nothing to worry about. They followed the process of the social distancing and mask requirements, and this building’s beautiful — first time I’ve ever been in it,” Riker said of the new Veterans Building.
“I didn’t want to vote early,” said Elizabeth Heckerman, of Grand Rapids, who cast her ballot in Tontogany. “It kind of defeated the purpose of it being on voting day — more excitement.”
She was outside the Veterans Building early Tuesday morning, conducting exit polling for Edison Research.
“As people are exiting the voting process, they’re … doing a little interview or survey about their voting experience,” Heckerman said.
Adrik Weinsier-Marcino voted at the Alliance Church in Bowling Green. The 20-year-old, who was voting for the first time, said he needed every day until Nov. 3 to do research on the candidates and issues.
“I’m so excited,” said Weinsier-Marcino, who is a Bowling Green State University student from Orlando, Florida. “For the past six months, there’s been a lot of political controversy, heavy topics and a lot of hate in the world. But, honestly, I don’t know why, but I’m just so excited today.
“I feel like I’m making a pretty big difference, even if it’s just one vote.”
Four members of the BGSU women’s tennis team, all international students, were holding signs at City Park supporting anyone who was exercising their right to vote on Election Day.
“Each vote matters and we are thankful that they are voting,” said Rita Tavpash, a fifth-year student from Ukraine. With her were BGSU sophomore Joanna Tsadari from Greece; Yulia Kapitanova a fourth-year student from Russia; and Ayumi Sasaki a fourth-year student from Canada.
“For most of us, we cannot vote,” said BGSU tennis Coach Stephanie Dalmacio, from Brazil. “So we figured we would just come out here and support everyone else who can vote.”
Joe Rohleder, in Bowling Green, echoed that sentiment.
“A lot of countries don’t have that privilege and I feel that it is our right that we should (vote), to have a say in our government. I’ve just never absentee voted before, I always go on Election Day,” Rohleder said.
Four Bowling Green High School students were cheering on voters at City Park. They brought snacks, water bottles and hand sanitizer, just in case there were long lines.
“We’re out here to encourage people to vote, if there’s a long line and they feel discouraged,” said Thompson Black, who is 16.
At Perrysburg High School there were no lines to vote for most of the morning.
Tyler Schifferly, Perrysburg, wore a face mask decorated like an American flag with stars and stripes in red, white and blue.
“I vote every time I can. I feel it’s important for everyone to get out and do this. I think this year for some reason it’s more important. Everybody’s feeling that different kind of urge this year, so I just think it’s an important part of being an American and making yourself be heard and vote for who you want to,” Schifferly said. “This is how I always do it.”
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)