Election 2022 Conspiracy County

People walk along the main drag in the county seat of Nye county, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Tonopah, Nev. The resignation of a county elections clerk in the rural county in Nevada has opened a window on the consequences of unfounded conspiracy theories and raised questions about how local elections will be run when they are overseen by people who don't trust the process. 

 AP Photo/John Locher

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The Nye County Commission is used to dealing with all sorts of hot-button controversies.

Water rights, livestock rules and marijuana licenses are among the many local dramas that consume the time of the five commissioners in this vast swath of rural and deeply Republican Nevada. Last spring, it was something new: voting machines.

0
0
0
0
0