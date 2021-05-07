The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Project Team will hold its their Annual Legislative Update on June 11 at Wood County Job and Family Services 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road in the multi-purpose room. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8.
The program will open with an update from Chancellor Randy Gardner and will then include conversations with state elected officials, including Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green; Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg; and Gardner.
Trending topics will be discussed and .attendees will be given the opportunity to address these officials as time permits.
Reservations are required by June 4 by 5 p.m. Register on the chamber website at https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/.