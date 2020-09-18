WALBRIDGE — An elderly couple escaped a fire in their home, which was destroyed.
Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said the department responded Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to 225 E. Perry St.
“When we arrived, it was pretty much fully involved. They were able to get out of the house,” he said. “It started in the dining room area.”
The woman saw the fire, alerted her husband and they got out of the house, Moritz said.
A dog died in the fire. The residents were unharmed, he said.
The state fire marshal responded to the scene Friday morning.
“It’s undetermined at this time,” Moritz said of a cause. “I do not look at it as being suspicious.”
The department, along with Northwood and Allen-Clay, were on the scene until midnight, he said.
The Lake Township department also responded to two other alarms Friday morning, Rudolph-Libbe at 3 a.m. and AK Tube at 6 a.m. They were false alarms, Moritz said.