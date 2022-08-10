Mexico US Jaguar

In this photo provided by the University of Arizona and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a male jaguar photographed by motion-detection wildlife cameras in the Santa Rita Mountains in Arizona on April 30, 20215 as part of a Citizen Science jaguar monitoring project conducted by the University of Arizona, in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. According to Borderlands Linkages, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups, this cat is known as “El Jefe,” or “The Boss,“ is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the border and one of few known to have crossed the border. (University of Arizona and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12 years old and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides.

"El Jefe" — or "The Boss" — is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.

