France Paris Eiffel Tower Energy

People walk on a bridge next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off an hour earlier at night as part of an energy savings plan in the French capital, its mayor announced. Paris mayor said the iconic tower that is illuminated until 1:00am is only one of the city's monuments and municipal buildings that will be plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as the French capital faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when energy demand surges this winter. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)

 Rafael Yaghobzadeh

PARIS (AP) — Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the iconic tower that is normally illuminated until 1 a.m. is only one of the city's monuments and municipal buildings that will be plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as the French capital — like the rest of France and Europe — faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when energy demand surges this winter.

0
0
0
0
0