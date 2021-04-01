WALBRIDGE — Kick off spring in the village with an egg hunt, sponsored by Walbridge Kickball.
In a report to village council at a recent meeting, Tonya Foley, president of Walbridge-Fest, said a free Community Easter Egg Hunt is planned for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Loop Park.
Masks will be required to participate and there will be social distancing and hand sanitizing stations, Foley said.
The Easter bunny will be there and goodie bags will be distributed while supplies last.
Council approved the use of the park by the group from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to prepare and pick up afterward.
Foley has recently been named the president of the newly revitalized Walbridge-Fest.
“I want to change the theme of Walbridge-Fest,” Foley said. “I want it to be a community asset. If council needs something, ask.”
She pledged to be transparent with funding and communication.
Walbridge-Fest’s largest event is Rally by the Rails, which is usually held in May.
Foley said it may be held this fall in some form.
“We want to see you succeed. It’s an important group,” said Mayor Ed Kolanko. “We’re here to help you in any way we can.”
Also at the meeting, Kolanko said that plans to open the pool are continuing.
“We have every intention of opening the pool,” he said.
They need to set protocols, including limiting the number of people in pool.
Season passes will not be sold, Kolanko said, because it cannot be guaranteed that a swimmer could get into the pool if there are attendance limitations.
“We have to figure out some things and make it the best that we can,” he said.
Kolanko added that there is no updated state guidance, and they are working from last year’s regulations.