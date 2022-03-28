The state of the county is steady, the Wood County Commissioners said in their state of the county address, released Wednesday.
Wood County’s economy continues to flourish, said Commissioner Ted Bowlus.
In 2021, ground was broken on a $600 million expansion for First Solar in Lake Township.
Ground was also broken for the Peloton manufacturing site in Troy Township.
“Unfortunately, we recently learned that this project will not move forward,” Bowlus said. “However, we are optimistic about this site in Troy Township and the possibility that a new large employer will acquire it.”
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford, which opened in 2020, was expected to employ 1,000.
“But, by the end of 2021, Amazon had hired approximately 4,000 associates,” Bowlus said.
Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said the county has emerged strongly from the coronavirus pandemic.
“While 2020 was difficult, 2021 was much better in spite of the lingering, pandemic-related issues,” Herringshaw said.
The work of the county government moved forward, thanks to technology, common sense and large meeting spaces, she said.
“Most positive is the unemployment rate in Wood County is down to 2.8%,” Herringshaw said.
Due to higher costs of materials and equipment and supply-chain issues, some projects may be postponed, she said.
Commissioner Craig LaHote said the jail expansion and renovation is continuing. That had been put on hold during the pandemic and revived early last year.
He also talked about plans to spend the $25 million that the county has received in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“We are currently working on a list of projects that are eligible under ARPA,” LaHote said.
They include infrastructure, sewer and domestic violence funding requests.
The Wood County Landfill received a permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to allow for expansion, LaHote said.
The current landfill cell has approximately 2 1/2 years of use left.
“The permit will provide for nearly 100 year of expansion capacity by using land purchased by the commissioners decades ago,” he said.
The county’s 24-7 recycling dropoffs continue to be popular, LaHote said.
They collected 691 tons of recyclables in 2021.
In April, the Child Support Enforcement Agency was merged with Wood County Job and Family Services.
There was an extensive renovation done on Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger’s courtroom last year. New carpet, panting and electrical work was done.
This is the second year that the state of the county address has been recorded and not given in person.
“We trust that next year we will return to a live, formal event,” Herringshaw said.