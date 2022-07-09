LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area.
At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation on the possible impact of the April 8, 2024 total eclipse of the sun, with warnings about the crowds the township is likely to be dealing with that weekend.
“If you think of this as a concert, or a sporting event, as soon as that event is over, everybody jumps in a car and leaves. That’s when the problems will be,” Klein said.
He compared it to the emergency management situation that developed in Kentucky during the Great American Eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, which was only a partial eclipse. Kentucky had a much more complete blockage than found in Ohio. He said the drive back to Wood County that would normally take five hours instead took 17 hours.
“People go to the point where they said ‘I’m tired of sitting on the expressway, I’m just going to pull over and have lunch.’ If they pull over and have lunch, we’re not going to be able to get safety vehicles through,” Klein said.
He said that the population of Wood County is expected to double on that day, and possibly for the prior weekend. The county is nearly in the most optimal path, but with Interstates 75 and 80 crossing in the county, it is expected to put a strain on all of the infrastructure. The most optimal path crosses through Northwest Ohio just south of Wood County.
The temporary population surge is expected to affect businesses like gas stations, hotels, restaurants and grocery stores.
For emergency managers Klein listed off other potential problem points beyond infrastructure like water and sewer, cell phones, traffic management, public works, law enforcement and health care services.
Fire Chief Tom Brice said he supported Trustee Joe Schaller’s suggestion to create a committee to start planning for the event.
“I kind of feel like Perrysburg Township is situated in a great area for people who are interested in this type of thing. A population surge of double or triple our normal population will be a pretty significant event for us,” Brice said. “And it’s a Monday, right? So instead of a one-day event, people are going to come on Friday or Saturday, to try to find places to stay, making it a weekend holiday.
“The impact in Kentucky on grocery stores, and that kind of stuff, was pretty significant. The impact on public safety forces was pretty significant.”
In other business, police Chief Mark Hetrick swore in new Deputy Chief Matt Gazarek, who was promoted Wednesday.
“He’s always been my right-hand man. Now we get to compensate him, with the proper title. I wanted him to take more responsibility in running the department and I think he’ll do a great job,” Hetrick said.
Hetrick said that Gazarek has been on the force for 21 years.
“We have faith in you, as do the residents of Perrysburg Township,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
The fire department had the busiest June in their history, with 132 EMS calls and 43 fire calls, for a total of 175. The busiest alarm time was 8 p.m. with 14 calls for the month. Mercy Hospital of Perrysburg accepted 33 transports, with McLaren-St. Luke’s a close second accepting 28.
The purchase of a new 2023 GMC Sierra from Cronin Commercial Trucks was approved for $49,999.
A training request for the Ohio Fire Academy was also approved for a total of $429 for room and board.
The Intelligently Aggressive Fireground class will teach use of tactical thermal imaging, the data for which is considered a “force-multiplier which allows for locating the victim(s) up to 70% faster, locating and extinguishing the fire faster and preventing ma-day’s by maintaining situational awareness.”
Trustees approved a list of 23 different categories of items that is obsolete or unfit for use, with values of less than $2,500, to be auctioned off on GovDeals, including used turnout gear and electronics.