On Aug. 22, 2017, the Wood County area experienced a partial eclipse, which Bowling Green Middle School students viewed. That will be nothing like the total eclipse, which will occur April 8, 2024 across Northwest Ohio. The Wood County Emergency Management Agency director briefed the Wood County Board of Health on what could be expected at the June meeting.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The director of the Wood County Emergency Agency is making predictions about a day that is two years away.

On April 8, 2024, schools will be closed, there will be no cell phone service — and the afternoon will be totally dark for 90 seconds around 3 p.m.

