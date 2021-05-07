WALBRIDGE — The village K-9 officer is leaving the department — and is taking the dog with him.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko said that Ptl. Terry Glosser, who has been Echo’s handler since February 2018, is resigning and moving out of the area.
Negotiations are continuing over Glosser’s getting the dog, but he will most likely be allowed to take Echo for $1, Kolanko said in a follow-up interview.
“It seems like a good thing to maintain his relationship with the dog,” Kolanko said. “They’ve built a bond and they’ve done really well together.”
The mayor estimated that the village has paid $10,000-$15,000 for Echo’s training over the last few years. The dog was donated to the Walbridge Police Department.
Kolanko added that Glosser has a clause in his contract that allows him to purchase the K-9.
An option would be to sell the dog to a different agency or donate it, Kolanko said.
“It’s always difficult to separate a dog from a handler and to be trained by a new one,” he said. “That relationship and the bond between the dog and the handler is important to us,”
The mayor added that calls for the K-9’s use are down since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.
“Honestly after COVID happened we’ve seen a drop-off on the amount of calls he’s gone out on,” Kolanko said.
It’s doubtful that he and Police Chief Kenneth Campbell will ask council for a K-9 replacement, Kolanko said.
“Not at this point. We’re limited with staffing. We don’t have someone else who would be a certified K-9 handler,” he said. “Once Echo leaves and Terry leaves that will probably discontinue the program, at least in the immediate future.”
Echo, a brown and black Western German shepherd, arrived with a lot of fanfare in Walbridge in August 2017. He was trotted out to council at just a few weeks old and participated in “Pancakes with a Puppy” for public outreach.
Getting Echo has been a tribute to former Police Chief Walt Tylicki, who had been a K-9 handler. Tylicki’s dog, Max, was retired from service at Norfolk Southern railroad, where Tylicki had also worked.
Glosser took over as Echo’s handler in February 2018 after his former handler, Nick Colwell, was asked to resign and forfeit the K-9 when his gun went missing and the incident wasn’t reported for 20 days.