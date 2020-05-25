PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Locals School’s “Thank You to the Community” parade set for Tuesday has been canceled due to the death of teacher.
Superintendent Brent Welker announced on Monday that second grade teacher Kaylene Kramer died after a long fight with cancer.
“She had an indomitable spirit and made everything she touched better. She was a role model and an inspiration to anyone facing one of life’s challenges, and the world is a little worse off with her loss,” Welker said in an email to the community. “She would schedule chemo appointments and other things on days so she would miss the least amount of time with her students. She was so committed to them, and they loved her. It is honestly hard to find words that can express how saddened we are at this loss.
“Our hearts go out to husband Erik, kids Montgomery and Mallory. Gum graduated Friday night, and thanks to the work of her close friends, they were able to hook up with her during his presentation. Our sympathies and prayers go out to them.”
The parade will be rescheduled.