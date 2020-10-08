PEMBERVILLE – A written message on a bathroom wall at Eastwood High School caused the sheriff’s office to do a search of the building this morning.
Superintendent Brent Welker said in a community email this morning that students were held in class and the building was searched by Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
“There have been instances of this in other districts and today it is our turn,” he wrote in the 8:23 a.m. message.
Woodmore High School was on lockdown Wednesday after a “concerning” message was found in a bathroom.
At 9:39 a.m., Welker gave an all clear, stating that all backpacks and lockers were search and nothing was found.
Students did a supervised self-pat down, he added.
He said a general threatening message “is why we restricted movement while we conducted an investigative search of the building.”
An investigation is under way and action will be taken in the person responsible is found, Welker said.
He said 170 students were in the building today, fewer than normal since the district is using the hybrid system of teaching.
Several sheriff’s deputies will stay for the remainder of the day and into the after-school hours, Welker said.