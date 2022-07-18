A major paving project in Bowling Green — that was planned for summer before Bowling Green State University fall semester starts — has been delayed.
The city was recently informed by the paving contractor awarded the East Wooster Street paving project that work will be delayed.
“Unfortunately, there have been unforeseen delays in various aspects of the project, resulting in the project being delayed,” according to news release sent by Joseph Fawcett, director of public services for Bowling Green.
“The city planned and previously communicated the need for the paving project to begin and end prior to Bowling Green State University returning for the fall semester.”
The new projected start date is now Sept. 19, with an anticipated completion date in October.
East Wooster is planned to be repaved from just west of the railroad tracks to Campbell Hill Road.
During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections and pedestrian crossings.