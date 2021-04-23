Bonnie Ash, middle, and other volunteers pick up trash along the Maumee River at Orleans Park in Perrysburg Thursday afternoon. The Perrysburg Country Garden Club’s Conservation Committee celebrated Earth Day with a Clean Streams River Clean Up near the Maumee River and Orleans Park in Perrysburg. Around 15 volunteers walked along or near the water to remove trash, record what they removed, and protect the river and wildlife from the garbage in the water.

