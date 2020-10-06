With short lines and fast processing, voters began early voting at the Wood County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Over 400 votes had been cast in person by 1 p.m.
“It was exceptional and the lines were good. Enough voting machines. It probably took us about 20 minutes,” said Carole Perin, Perrysburg.
An active voter, she was worried about long lines and also had coronavirus concerns.
”Yeah we were, but you will see when you get in. They did a fantastic job here,” Perin said.
Voting started at 8 a.m.
Terry Burton, director at the board of elections, said that lunchtime is generally the most popular time to vote during early voting.
“It actually started really smoothly. We’re processing people through, between 85 and 100 an hour. We’ve had lines first thing, and it’s been a steady line all day, but right now it’s down under 15 minutes,” Burton said.
By the second hour on Tuesday they had processed 180 voters.
Voting is set up in the atrium of the courthouse and several changes have been made, both to accommodate the volume of expected voters and for safety during the pandemic.
“We’ve doubled the total number (of voting booths). We have 12 right now, and an additional one for ADA people. We’ve not really had any time where all the machines have been in use at the same time, so the flow has kept going,” Burton said. “It seems like all the voters that have come in seem to feel pretty positive. They’ve had to wait a little bit, but they seem to feel like it’s moving and is organized.”
The machines may be new to some voters, but this is the third time they have been deployed. They were first readied in March, but not used because of the changed primary election. They were used in the August special election.
There have been many modifications for disease prevention, but some are not obvious.
“The screens themselves are the same kind used in the medical field. So the screens themselves are anti-bacterial by nature, and that wasn’t something we did on purpose, it just was kind of a happy accident. Now, we’re still sanitizing them and doing all the things we should,” Burton said. “These screens actually are designed for hospitals, so it works really well for us to be able to get them cleaned and ready to go.”
Each voter is given a stylus to use on the screen, but he said that some people do prefer to use their finger. There is also signage to remind people that masks must be worn and indications on the floor for people in line to maintain social distancing.
Gallons of hand sanitizer have been brought in, and the board of elections has also installed plexiglass shielding. Everybody gets screened for their temperature at the door.
Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse.
It is the only dropbox in the county, but it is available around the clock. Later this week Burton expects that a new larger box will be installed. There have been approximately 20,000 requested in Wood County.
“The post office will begin getting those out and people can expect to see them in their mailboxes in the next few days. Once they get them, the dropbox is out there,” Burton said. “They can also drop off applications, if they want to get a mail-in ballot still. Obviously, when they get the ballots, drop them in the drop box.”
Burton has been asked several times if there are poll observers.
“People have heard a lot about poll watchers. Obviously in the debate, and each party is allowed to do that, to have an official observer. They have to register. Both sides have registered for the right to do so,” Burton said. “They have to announce themselves. It’s a process. Quite honestly, normally, there’s nothing more than just the watching. Not watching people actually vote, but just watching the process. … It’s a very normal thing and we’ve had it for years.”
He also stressed that if the observer starts interfering with the process, that person is removed, but he had only seen it happen once in 30 years.
“We want this thing to be transparent,” Burton said.
Burton also wanted to remind people that there is still a need for poll workers.
“We still encourage people. We already had one call off, because they happened to be exposed to someone with COVID, so that’s going to be two weeks. Once again, an accident of life. So we want to make sure we have lots of poll workers and lots of substitute poll workers, so we can handle those kind of situations when we come up to Election Day, so we are able to cover that,” said Burton.
Early voting hours are posted on the Wood County Board of Elections website https://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/ with the last day for early voting on Nov. 2. Expanded weekend hours start Oct. 24.
Early voting hours are:
• Oct. 6 - 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 19 - 23, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Oct. 25, 1-5 p.m.
• Oct. 26, 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nov. 1, 1-5 p.m.
• Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)