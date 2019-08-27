Early morning CodeRed alert was a dispatcher mistake

A Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy mistakenly issued a test of the CodeRed system during her training early this morning.
The alert was sent to all subscribers around 2:40 a.m., according to a release by the sheriff’s office.
Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:42 am
A Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy mistakenly issued a test of the CodeRed system during her training early this morning.
The alert was sent to all subscribers around 2:40 a.m., according to a release by the sheriff’s office.
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:42 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]