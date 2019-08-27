Early morning CodeRed alert was a dispatcher mistake - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Early morning CodeRed alert was a dispatcher mistake

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:42 am

A Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy mistakenly issued a test of the CodeRed system during her training early this morning.

The alert was sent to all subscribers around 2:40 a.m., according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Posted in , on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:42 am.

Calendar

