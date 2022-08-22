ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar.
City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
Demolition of several facilities is scheduled, or under way.
The Eagle Point Elementary demolition is more than 60% complete.
Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel, council president, thanked city employees for working on a weekend and doing what they could to save pieces of the building that community members had requested. She said that the demolition, which was slated to start on Aug. 3, actually took place on Saturday.
“They came from wherever they were to help get that buttoned up, pulled bricks off and tiles, and all that good stuff,” Zuchowski-Eckel said. “I want to thank Mr. Audet for doing what he could to save the sandstone above the doorways. One came down and is in pretty decent shape.”
She confirmed with engineer and economic development director Todd Audet that the letters on the school were not saved.
“Those fell, without even trying to take them. Thank God they didn’t fall off when anyone was going to school there. It just took a little bit of vibration,” Audet said.
In other projects, the restroom facility at Veterans Memorial Park is 100% demolished.
The fire training structure at 7800 Wales Road is scheduled for demolition on Sept. 1.
Construction on the roundabout at Crossroads is more than 50% complete, with paving to begin soon. Initial estimates had construction at 120 days, but is now estimated to be closer to 90 days, due to good construction weather. This places completion around the end of September.
The Crossroads Traffic Impact Study and Access Management Policy update is complete and expected to be presented soon. A U.S. 20 mobility study is ongoing, but the completion date has not yet been determined.
It was determined that the sinkhole at the end of Eagle Point Road may have been caused by improperly bedded pipe and the failure of the subgrade. Emergency stone was ordered to fill the hole prior to the July committee meeting. It is now in the first phase of slope stabilization.
Councilman Greg Marquette asked if there had been a performance bond taken out for the original construction at the site of the sinkhole.
Audet was not sure of the exact date the sinkhole first opened.
“It was 50 or 60 years ago, when it was first constructed,” Audet said.
Marquette’s understanding sigh and apology seemed to grudgingly indicate satisfaction. He is not a member of the committee.
The parking lot behind Dogg’s Ice Cream, 640 Dixie Highway, is in the design phase. It has been named City Lot 1. When complete, it will accommodate 14 spaces for vehicles. It was authorized for purchase at the May 23 council meeting for $40,000.
Streets still scheduled for repair of concrete or drainage in 2022 include: Eleanor and Central Avenues and Hillview and Helen Drives.
Elm Tree East Road, Maryland and Windsor Drives and Ringer Court are scheduled for 2023.
Jennings Road, Hillcrest and Riverside Drives are to be done in 2024.
There will not be a second council meeting in August, as council completes its truncated summer schedule.