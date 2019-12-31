‘Eager to get started’ - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Aspacher Swearing In

‘Eager to get started’

Posted: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 2:36 pm

'Eager to get started' Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Surrounded by family and friends, Bowling Green Mayor Michael Aspacher (left) was sworn in on Tuesday. Wood County Common Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger administered the oath. “Let’s roll up our sleeves, let’s get to work and continue to do — all of us — what we can to make Bowling Green a great place,” Aspacher said. He served for eight years on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education and represented the 3rd Ward on city council for the past decade, acting in recent years as council president. Aspacher is the first Democrat elected as Bowling Green’s mayor in over 35 years.

