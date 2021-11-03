The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday scheduled a public hearing for the proposed rezoning of nearly 40 acres of agricultural property that could be used for manufacturing.
The hearing is to be held during the commission’s Dec. 1 meeting.
The approximately 39.78 acres are located between 2111 and 2301 East Wooster Street, and are currently zoned as B-2 General Commercial. The applicants, BG East LLC, et al, are seeking to change the zoning to M-2 Business Park.
Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development, is the agent for the request, according to a memo from Planning Director Heather Sayler
According to the application for the zoning change, the property is presently used for agriculture.
The application states that the proposed use of the property is “Industrial – manufacturing, as an extension of Woodbridge Industrial Park. Property is under contract with Clouse Construction to be developed with a speculative manufacturing building.” As the rationale for the zoning change, the application states that “this area of Bowling Green is designated for industrial use in the city land use plan.”
The commission also heard updates from Sayler. Included in her report, Sayler said that zoning permits continue to be up for the year, with 397 permits issued in 2021 so far, compared to 369 over the same period last year. There have been 21 single family housing starts this year, compared to 17 last year.
Additionally, Sayler asked for commission members to submit feedback on two matters being considered by ZoneCo, the firm currently working on the city’s zoning code update. The issues included ZoneCo’s recommendation that the city consider removing its minimum off-street parking requirement, and what to do regarding accessory dwelling units, which are additional living spaces located on the same parcel as the owner’s dwelling. They are not permitted under the current zoning code.
Commission members engaged in some initial discussions on both subjects. Sayler, who provided resources for members to read, asked for their feedback in a week so that it could be provided to ZoneCo.
“Not easy issues,” Sayler said.