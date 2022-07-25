Scooter

File. Seth Crosby, left, and Shakib Blackett of Meridian Rentals LLC.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Proposed amendments to rental electric-scooter legislation were agreed on by the Community Improvement Committee of the Bowling Green Council at a meeting on Monday.

The final amendment on fleet size and the total number of scooters rented in the city, received the most debate between the three councilmen.

