Proposed amendments to rental electric-scooter legislation were agreed on by the Community Improvement Committee of the Bowling Green Council at a meeting on Monday.
The final amendment on fleet size and the total number of scooters rented in the city, received the most debate between the three councilmen.
“I would rather have control over the total number. That number is actually important to me,” Councilman Joel O’Dorisio said.
Councilman William Herald suggested that the total number of rental units be determined by market forces. However, he added that he was concerned about the fleet sizes.
Councilman Jeff Dennis agreed.
“The concern that I would have in only establishing a maximum fleet size requirement is that it would tend to favor larger corporations operating in this space. There are some operators who would be able to drop 500 of these on the street tomorrow. What I do like about the way Athens (Ohio), had structured this is that the city may increase the maximum,” Dennis said.
The maximum number in a fleet of e-scooters was established at 100, with a maximum of 500 in the city. That would also limit the number of rental companies to five. That maximum of 100 units would also apply to rental bikes, e-bikes and non-electric scooters.
“If we had 10 suppliers, then we could have a thousand of these on the street,” O’Dorisio said.
Herald again suggested a leveling off based on market forces.
“We have to balance that against the community. Honestly. There are going to be some mobility devices that are going to be on the streets. There’s already going to be conflict with traffic,” O’Dorisio said.
The committee also set limits on a company that might rent multiple types of micromobility units, with the maximum set at a combination of 150 bikes, scooters, e-bikes or e-scooters, provided that there is a minimum of each type of micromobility device.
Non-electric scooters were also added to the list of micromobility units in the amendments, as proposed by Herald.
Dennis noted that the threshold could be greater with multiple type combinations and would allow for “a little bit of flexibility,” as a company could offer a combination of 130 scooters, if there were 20 of another type of device also offered.
The committee approved, 3-0, to recommend six amendments and number eight about the fleet size, with the seventh to be rescinded.
Herald made additional comments prior to his committee vote approval, which could foreshadow future debate at the Aug. 15 full council vote.
“If it were up to me, I would not have Section D (the 500 unit limit of micromobility devices). If we were voting on Section D itself, I would vote no, but since we’re voting on the entire thing, then it becomes a question of whether that would necessitate my voting no. I guess we will find that out,” Harold said.
There was no public comment.
In a follow-up question, O’Dorisio clarified the maximum 500-unit limit.
“It would ensure that we are not flooded with devices sitting around the streets of the city, or on campus. If we find that number is too low in practice, we can amend it,” O’Dorisio said.
In the previous committee meeting, which was just prior to the full council meeting on July 18, the first six amendments were discussed. When the scooter legislation came up for its third reading and vote during the council meeting, O’Dorisio moved to table it until Aug. 15, and council approved it.
O’Dorisio said that the first six amendments were tentatively supported. All eight of the amendments received responses from the city administration, which were summarized by Dennis.
The city attorney recommended that Amendment 7, on data collection, would be better put in with the permit on the operating agreement. Dennis said that the letter of justification was “‘pretty persuasive,’ that the administration could use some more flexibility.” Dennis was not recommending that amendment.
At the previous meeting, O’Dorisio voiced concerns about privacy in collecting some of the data.
Discussions about rental e-scooters have been on-going since first brought up at a committee of the whole meeting on May 15.