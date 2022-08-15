There are now 18 cases of E. coli reported in Wood County.
Health Commissioner Ben Robison briefed the board of health about the outbreak at Thursday’s meeting. At that time there were 15 cases.
From Jan. 1 2016 to June 30, 2022, Wood County experienced a total of 27 E. coli cases.
On Tuesday, Beth Peery, public health information and education manager, said there are now 18 cases and six people have been hospitalized.
A link between cases has not been identified, she said.
“We don’t yet know if there is a link between cases. We have sent samples to Ohio Department of Health for testing, and may know more about a possible link once those results have all come back,” Peery said.
There may be an answer from the state department of health on Tuesday, she said.
The age range of cases is 13-60 years.
About 18 people have completed the online form through the health department website, and others have called to report symptoms, Peery said.
Escherichia coli (abbreviated as E. coli) are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control website. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia and other illnesses.
The link on the health department website to report symptoms that are due to E. coli: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XB8DR8F.