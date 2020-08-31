WALBRIDGE – Robert Dzierzak, of Perrysburg, has been promoted to vice president for GEM Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company.
His primary focus will be leading special projects and the GEM Inc. Boiler Group.
Dzierzak has worked in the construction industry for 40 years. In 2000, he joined GEM Inc. as a senior project manager and progressed to division manager before being named to his current position.
A registered professional engineer in the state of New York, Dzierzak holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He serves as a trustee on several jointly managed industry funds, including the Boilermaker Apprenticeship.
Based in Toledo, Ohio since 1982, GEM Inc. is a singular resource for customer facility and process construction needs. GEM offers design, renovation, upgrade, consolidation and relocation services for process manufacturing and industrial customers, and directly employs its team of skilled construction craftspeople. Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, metals, power and refining.
GEM is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, and the Detroit area. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com.