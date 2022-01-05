A closely-divided Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 4-3 to pass a rezoning request for a more than 20-acre property along South Dunbridge Road on to city council.
An apartment complex is planned for the site.
The commission held a public hearing at the meeting for the rezoning request of approximately 20.71 acres located along South Dunbridge Road, just north of 525 S. Dunbridge Road, from A-1 agricultural zoning to R-4 multiple-family residential, high density zoning. Whitson Properties LLC and Cash Waggner and Associates are the applicants.
A memo to the commission from Planning Director Heather Sayler noted the land is just north of where a new assisted living facility is being constructed.
According to the application submitted for the zoning change, the present use of the property is “vacant farm ground,” and the proposed use of the property is for a multi-family apartment complex.
The rationale for the change listed in the application stated that “the site is adjacent to existing multi-family property to the south, and future commercial development to the north.”
Sayler, in discussing the staff report on the proposed rezoning, noted that there wasn’t a great deal of information available from the applicants on some matters.
She also pointed out some issues, including the location of the proposed apartment complex, and the fact that there is very little R-4 zoning in the city. Also, with a new zoning code being developed, there is the potential that zoning classification may not exist any longer.
However, Sayler also noted some positives, including that the city often hears that housing is a critical need, and the development could bring more residents to town and improve connectivity.
“I think a lot of this can be viewed as positives,” Sayler said. “I think at this point in time, the staff report is just neutral.”
Nathan Waggner of Cash Waggner and Associates, and the civil engineer of record on the project, spoke about the planned apartment complex. He said the developer, East Lansing-based Management Resources Development, is “proposing a market-rate project, not a subsidized project.”
It’s not student housing,” but more aimed at young professionals who, for instance, may want to move into town and can’t find housing. He said the complex is planned to include eight buildings, with 288 units, the vast majority being two-bedroom apartments. He said that the primary reason for the R-4 zoning is that it allows three-story buildings, which is the plan for the complex.
The issue of the proposed location for the complex was a major point of discussion among the commission members.
Member Judy Ennis supported passing the matter on to council so that they could look into it further.
“I’m going to say that I will believe that city council will do their due diligence,” she said. “I have a lot of questions regarding this, especially since it doesn’t coincide with what the Land Use Plan said.”
Member Nathaniel Spitler said he liked the project, but “the main concern I have is just the location… Is that the spot where we want to put this?”
Noting other facilities in the area, he said “Do we want (it) to ultimately be a nursing home, hotel, the courthouse, residential … that’s just a jumbled mess to me. But, again, the need may be there.”
Member Tom Stalter said there are thousands of jobs coming to Wood County, but there is a lack of housing for those workers.
“I don’t think it’s probably a bad idea,” he said, saying he also supported the idea of passing the issue on for council consideration.
“There’s a lack of working professional housing,” said member Abhishek Bhati, “so there is demand there.”
Waggner addressed the location issue.
“I understand your concern that the Future Land Use Plan shows light manufacturing or assembly (in that area), but I think there’s already a presence of apartments in the same Future Lane Use zone, if you will, apartments to the south.”
Waggner said they felt it would serve as a buffer between commercial and lower density residential areas.
“I really don’t like how isolated this feels,” said member Will Airhart. “We don’t have a lot to go on here. I don’t like that compared to some other applications we’ve got. … This is a corridor, the Dunbridge corridor, that could go a bunch of different ways in the next few years.”
Commission chair Bob McOmber said he had some qualms about putting in use that is not consistent with what the Future Land Use Plan seems to designate for that area.
“But on the other hand I think some good points have been made about” the need for housing and the jobs coming into the county, McOmber said. “I think an apartment use there could be successful. It’s kind of a mixed bag. So the options are we can approve it, recognizing to city council that we more or less are punting it to them” to make a decision for themselves, or the commission could deny it.
The matter was passed on to council by a vote of 4-3, with Bhati, McOmber, member Joe Phillips, and Stalter voting in favor. Airhart, Ennis and Spitler voted against.