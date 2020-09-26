WHITEHOUSE — A police officer suffered minor injuries Friday when a vehicle struck him as he was conducting a traffic stop.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the minor injury crash involving a Whitehouse police officer who was out of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop.
On Friday at approximately 8:47 p.m., Officer Christopher Pearcy was conducting a traffic stop on Waterville Street near Indianapolis Street.
A Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling eastbound on Waterville Street, struck Pearcy with its mirror as it passed him. Pearcy returned to his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the Tahoe.
The driver of the Tahoe, Joseph Zieroff Jr from Monclova, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was additionally charged with failure to move over for a stopped public safety vehicle and incarcerated at the Lucas County Jail.
Zieroff Jr. was not injured in the crash. Pearcy was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and treated for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Whitehouse Police Department, Whitehouse EMS, and Waterville Township Police Department.