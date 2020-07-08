An Eagle Scout project food drive is wrapping up this week in Wood County.
David Graff, a Boy Scout out of troop 110 in Perrysburg, is fulfilling his Eagle project, a COVID-19 Community Relief Project.
There will be a food drive throughout Northwest Ohio where all proceeds will go to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to be distributed among eight counties.
There are three different drive-up drop off locations:
Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, 601 E. Boundary St.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee, 112 E. Wayne St.
Rossford United Methodist Church in Rossford, 270 Dixie Hwy.
The food drive ends on Sunday. Hours are daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
Volunteers will also be producing 400 masks for the food bank to distribute among the community to those in need.