One of the perks of being named the 2020 Hank Marr High School Jazz Award recipient is getting to play with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.
For Simon Metzger, who plays the drums, that performance is on the back burner because of coronavirus.
However, Metzger, a Bowling Green High School senior, has been able to find some good in this time of shutdown and online classes.
“The quarantine and over the summer, I definitely put in a lot more time practicing. That was definitely a luxury of this time of going nowhere,” he said. “That was really great.”
That kind of attitude makes Metzger stand out in his class, said Bruce Corrigan, Bowling Green High School band director. Metzger is a senior in the BGHS Band program.
“Simon’s accomplishments are extraordinary,” Corrigan said. “Some percussionists develop strong snare drum skills, or drum set skills, or mallet percussion skills, or timpani skills. Some develop strong skills in two or three of these areas of percussion performance.
“Simon is an extremely well-rounded percussionist with skills in each area of percussion.”
Corrigan noted Metzger’s many awards and honors throughout his high school career as both a jazz drummer and a concert percussionist including All State Band 2018 and 2019, All State Jazz Band 2020 and All National Concert Band 2019.
“Even having done all of this, Simon remains humble about his accomplishments and is supportive of other students. He truly is a remarkable student,” Corrigan said.
Metzger spends a lot of time on the Bowling Green State University campus, practicing and performing.
“The jazz people, we just started last week, at the university. That’s where I do a majority of our playing,” Metzger said during an interview earlier this month.
He expects to do one or two concerts this semester, a big decrease from last year, because of coronavirus.
“The horn players can’t wear masks so it’s limited some performances at the university this semester,” he said. “Last year I think we had one or two big band concerts, one or two combo concerts and I played on various people’s recitals.”
When Metzger’s not with his drums, he’s probably got a book cracked open or the laptop booted up.
“I am a college credit plus student and I take a lot of classes at BGSU and that’s how I can play,” he said.
Metzger estimated he’s racked up 40-50 hours of college credits since the seventh grade.
“This program has been great,” he said.
Metzger said that he’s starting to apply at colleges with good jazz programs.
“I really would like to get into the University of Southern California, the University of North Texas, Manhattan College, Michigan State or the Julliard School.”
The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus selected Metzger as the winner of the 2020 Hank Marr High School Jazz Award this summer. The award demonstrates excellence in musicianship and performance amongst young students of jazz in Ohio and comes with a cash prize of $500 along with an opportunity to perform with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. He was a runner-up for the award in 2019.
Each year, Jazz Arts Group hosts the Hank Marr High School Jazz Award to showcase Ohio’s top young jazz musicians and honor the late pianist and B3 organist Hank Marr.
Beginning each year in the spring, high schoolers across the state prepare their audition recordings and send them in for three finalists to be chosen.
These finalists usually gather at the Jazz Academy in the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus to play for some of the greatest professional jazz musicians in the state. After individual and group performances among the three finalists, one is chosen as that year’s winner. Metzger wil have his name etched into the plaque alongside each awardee since 2003. He will also get a stack of Jamey Aebersold play-along books for him and BGHS.
Due to COVID-19, the finals could not be conducted in person. As a result, each online submission was judged in a single round.
“Being nominated for this award was a great honor and a great privilege. I’m blessed that I am able to perform,” Metzger said.
He lives in Wayne and open enrolled at Bowling Green because of the band program, he said. His mom, Jenny, knew Corrigan.
Jenny Metzger is also a percussionist and was a band director.
“She had a drum set at home and I just started playing it,” said Metzger, who began drumming at age 4.
“My first drum set was a junior drum set, and I eventually went to a full-size kit,” he said. “Your brain definitely has to develop before you can do more things. It takes a lot of independence and coordination of limbs.
“I just like the feeling that I have behind the kit. It’s great to be a driving force behind the band.”
Early on, Metzger started studying with students of Roger Schupp at BGSU, then later Schupp himself. He currently studies with Dan Piccolo at BGSU, where he also participates in jazz ensembles directed by Jeff Halsey and David Bixler.
At the high school, Metzger participates in the marching band, symphonic band and Jazz Cats.
Metzger is the son of Jenny and Jeff Metzger and has three younger siblings.