Two drivers were treated at the scene for possible injures following a two-vehicle crash west of Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Randy Rife, of Bowling Green, was driving a county-owned pickup, pulling a sweeping broom, behind a second truck, also pulling a broom, eastbound on Bowling Green Road West just east of Mitchell Road. Both trucks and equipment had a blinking beacon on top as they swept loose gravel from the road.
Julianna Brown, McClure, also was eastbound and pulled up behind the rear of Rife. She told police a large amount of dust was blown up from the broom as she tried to pass. She didn’t get far enough over and her Chevy Equinox struck the left rear of the broom. Her front airbag deployed.
Both Rife and Brown were treated at the scene by the Bowling Green Fire Division for suspected minor injuries.
Brown was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.