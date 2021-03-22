Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a roll-over crash northwest of Bowling Green Friday.
Haskins Road was closed at Bishop Road due to the crash that occurred around 8 p.m.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports Daniel Vollmar was westbound on Bishop Road and failed to stop for the stop sign at Haskins Road.
Summer Pollick was southbound on Haskins Road and struck Vollmar, causing his vehicle to overturn and catch fire.
Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
Both drivers are from Bowling Green.
The accident report is pending. No citations have been issued.