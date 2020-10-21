PERRYSBURG — A crash on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning closed one lane for about 30 minutes.
The crash occurred while it was raining, around 7:14 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.
A 2010 Dodge Journey, driven by Dwight Paul, 66, Perrysburg, was southbound near the 195 milepost in the center lane.
A northbound 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Alyssa Gleckler, 24, Toledo, ran off the left side of the roadway and came through the median and stuck the Dodge.
The crash happened south of the overpass for Ohio 795 in Perrysburg Township.
Gleckler was cited for failure to control her vehicle.
The road was closed for about 15 minutes while cleanup took place and was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes. Both driver suffered minor injuries.