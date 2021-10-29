A vehicle ended up in a ditch after a two-vehicle crash west of the city Wednesday night.
Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries.
At 5:49 p.m., Annette Mahoney, Bowling Green, was westbound on Poe Road while Nancy Iler, Bowling Green, was southbound on Mitchell Road.
Iler failed to yield the right of way at her stop sign and entered the intersection.
Mahoney struck the rear of driver’s side of Iler’s 2020 Honda Pilot. Mahoney then spun towards the south, and her 2015 Toyota Camry came to rest facing southeast on Mitchell Road.
Iler ran off the road and slid down into a ditch before rolling once. Her vehicle came to a stop on the west side of the ditch facing east.
Both drivers were taken by Bowling Green EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Iler was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
The roadway was cleared at 8 p.m.