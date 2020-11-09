A Bradner man taken to a Toledo hospital after a fcrash Friday is no longer listed as a patient.
Nolan Garner, 21, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo where he was listed in serious condition Friday. He was not listed as a patient Monday afternoon.
A Wood County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson on Monday said that Garner’s status is unknown.
Larry Lawniczak, 24, Bowling Green, was pronounced dead after being transported to Fostoria Community Hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred Friday around 7:13 p.m. on Greensburg Pike, west of the Timmons Road intersection. A westbound Dodge Ram ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck several trees before catching fire.
It is unknown who was driving the truck.
The incident remains under investigation.