Police have yet to identify the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through Wood County last weekend.
On May 16 around 5:46 p.m., a trooper with the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol observed a GMC Sierra traveling at 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75 southbound near the 185 milepost.
The trooper caught up to the vehicle near the Wooster Street exit and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went south on I-75 to the rest area and then back north to U.S. 6. The vehicle continued north and exited at Ohio 582.
While exiting at the top of the ramp to Route 582, the trooper attempted a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, but the vehicle was able to continue eastbound on Route 582.
Both the patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle sustained damage.
Once the pursuit crossed Ohio 199 approaching the Village of Luckey, the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
During the pursuit the driver was throwing items from the window of the vehicle. Those items were recovered; however, the driver’s identity was not able to be determined.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver can contact the Bowling Green Dispatch Center at 419-352-2481.
The patrol was assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.
Call #677 to report a reckless driver.