The driver and passengers who sustained serious injuries in a crash north of the city Tuesday have been identified.
Barbara Frankforther, Perrysburg, was taken by BG EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Two passengers in the second vehicle, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, also were taken to Wood County Hospital.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s crash report, at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Frankforther was stopped on eastbound Bishop Road at the stop sign at Ohio 25.
She then pulled into the path of Margaret Ann Laube, Perrysburg, who was southbound on Route 25.
Laube struck Frankforther’s 1997 Chrysler Concorde and the force sent both vehicles into the highway’s northbound lanes.
The 16-year-old in Laube’s 2013 Honda Odyssey was sitting in the front passenger seat while the 19-year-old was in the back seat behind the driver. Both were transported by Mid-County Ambulance District.
Laube was uninjured.
Frankforther has been cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.