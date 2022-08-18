A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought.
Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning.
The driver ran into a field after crashing his vehicle and has not been found.
Officers with the Bowling Green post of the patrol tried to stop a vehicle for speeding, southbound on Interstate 75 starting at Wales Road around 1:10 a.m. During the pursuit, the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and began to drive erratically, according to the patrol.
At 1:13 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer went to the area of East Wooster Street and I-75, in case the suspect got off the interstate.
Multiple BGPD units were covering the off ramp and officers deployed stop sticks on the interstate.
The suspect drove around the stop sticks.
The suspect exited onto eastbound U.S. 6 then turned north onto Dunbridge Road. The driver crashed the vehicle and fled into the cornfield between Gypsy Lane and Napoleon roads.
BGPD assisted the patrol in setting up a perimeter with assistance by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Perrysburg Township police.
The sheriff’s office brought out a drone but was unable to locate the suspect.