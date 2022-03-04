A Bowling Green woman was injured after she drove into a utility pole.
The city closed Haskins Road Thursday to repair the electric pole that was snapped when it was hit by a driver Wednesday.
At 5:59 p.m., Lauryn Lehman, 19, BG, was northbound on Haskin Road when she failed to maintain reasonable control and ran over the curb on the right side of the road near Parker Avenue.
She struck a utility pole with her 2000 Honda Odyssey, making her airbag deploy and breaking the pole.
The vehicle sustained front passenger side damage but the passenger side windows were also blown out, according to the crash report filed by the Bowling Green Police Division.
Lehman sustained possible injury. There is no indication on whether she was taken to the hospital.
She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.