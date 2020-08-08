A man involved in a fatal car accident has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury indicted William C. Koperski, 37, Clay Center, Wednesday for three counts aggravated vehicular homicide, all second-degree felonies; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, all first-degree misdemeanors.
On May 30, his wife, a passenger in his vehicle, was seriously injured after being ejected after a crash on Interstate 280 near Moline Martin Road in Lake Township.
William Koperski was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV, southbound on I-280, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway.
Jessica Koperski, was ejected from the vehicle.
Both Koperskis were transported by Lake Township Fire and EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Jessica Koperski died June 2, according to her obituary.
Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment was believed to be a factor in the crash.