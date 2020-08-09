ROSSFORD — Alcohol is suspected in a vehicle crash into a convenience store Friday night.
Maricel Rivera, 39, Detroit, was southbound on Dixie Highway at Eagle Point Road when the vehicle left the road, struck signage and utilities, then drove through the front window glass of the Stop and Shop, according to Rossford police.
The business was closed at the time of the crash.
Rivera was transported to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is suspected as a factor, the police said in a release.