Two people were hurt Monday when a vehicle flipped in Bowling Green, and a third person fled the scene before officers arrived, according to a police report.
As 6:11 p.m., Matthew Baldridge, Deshler, was eastbound on Clough Street near Orchard Circle when he left the right side of the road, hit a fence and then a tree. The 2002 Ford Mustang then flipped on its side.
According to the crash report, a juvenile passenger fled before members of the Bowling Green Police Division arrived on scene.
Baldridge was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control. He was taken to Wood County Hospital by Bowling Green EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Ciara Parks, Deshler, who was a passenger in the front, was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.
A 16-year-old male from Rudolph fled the scene.
Both front airbags deployed but it is unknown whether they were wearing seatbelts.
The Mustang was towed.