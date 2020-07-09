A Bowling Green man was arrested for striking another vehicle and leaving the scene.
Brian Steward was eventually found after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle Monday in the 900 block of Conneaut Avenue, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Mark Cassin, Bowling Green, was backing out of his driveway and preparing to travel east on Conneaut. As he started to drive, he looked in his rearview mirror and noticed a Lincoln approaching at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Lincoln struck Cassin and left the scene. That driver, later identified as Steward, was found near the intersection of Martindale Road and Pearl Street.
Steward, 40, was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, driving under suspension and hit/skip. He was taken to jail.