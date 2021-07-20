The man accused of destroying a downtown parklet has been cited again for traffic violations.
Last week, Bowling Green police cited Timothy Koogan, 65, Bowling Green, for expired registration and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
He faces additional charges for allegedly destroying a downtown parklet earlier this month.
While on routine patrol shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, a Bowling Green Police Division patrol officer reportedly observed Koogan operating his vehicle southbound in the 100 block of South Main Street with an expired license plate.
Koogan turned westbound onto the Clough Street and the officer activated his overhead lights, according to a BGPD report.
Koogan failed to stop, according to the police report, and continued south on South Church Street.
As he approached Pearl Street, he stopped and then turned right.
The officer began to chirp his siren and continued flashing his overhead lights.
Koogan then reportedly turned southbound onto Buttonwood Avenue and turned west onto Sand Ridge Road.
He pulled into a driveway in the 400 block of Sand Ridge Road, according to the report.
When asked why he didn’t stop, Koogan said he wanted to get to this house to take care of the dogs. He said that he knew he had expired license plates, the report said.
He was asked to exit his vehicle when the office detected a slight smell of alcohol. A portable breath test read 0.015 blood alcohol content.
Koogan is set to be arraigned on these new charges Wednesday morning.
He was cited for failing to maintain reasonable control and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly demolished the downtown parklet July 1.
Koogan pleaded not guilty to the parklet charges when he appeared July 7 in Bowling Green Municipal Court. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Aug. 13.
A parklet is an outdoor dining area that expands into the parking area. Three were recently installed in downtown.
The one in front of Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., was struck on July 1 at 4:48 a.m. The vehicle left the scene.
Downtown surveillance video captured the crash. It showed a silver Toyota RAV 4 southbound on North Main Street, then turning eastbound onto East Wooster Street.
The video shows the SUV strike the parklet.
According to the accident report, detectives found the vehicle parked at 215 E. Poe Road at 7 a.m. It was a match to the one in the video and had damage to the front passenger side, the report said.
When located, officers spoke with the owner, who was identified as Koogan.
In the police report, Koogan stated that he went to a downtown bar the night before and left at 10:30 p.m. He said did not recall striking anything. He said no one else drives his car and no one else has a key to it.
Koogan stated that he had stopped drinking when he left the bar and kept asking officers what a parklet was, according to the police report.
He also reportedly said that he could not remember anything and had left his drink alone at the bar for a few minutes. Koogan inquired about getting tested for drugs that would make him black out, the police report stated. The officer told him that the hospital could test for drugs; Koogan refused an ambulance, according to the report.
Two pieces of clear headlight plastic, left at the scene of the crash by the RAV 4, matched the missing pieces on the front passenger side of Koogan’s vehicle, according to the police report.
(This story has been corrected to say Koogan reportedly had a 0.015 blood alcohol content.)