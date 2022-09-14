Inflation Consumer Demand

Shoppers look for school supplies at a store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in South Miami, Fla. Economists are saying strong consumer demand, spurred by rising wages, is fueling inflation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

 Marta Lavandier

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession.

Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening.

