A Westlake woman has been indicted for stealing credit card numbers while working at a Perrysburg restaurant drive-thru.
Samantha Rae Fitzgerald, 22, was indicted Wednesday with petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; two counts identify fraud, both fifth-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, also a fifth-degree felony.
She is accused of taking pictures of two customer’s credit cards while working the drive-thru window at a restaurant in the 26500 block of North Dixie Highway. Her employment was terminated.
After Fitzgerald left, two employees reportedly found items missing, including a bottle of 28 Metadate pills, credit cards and cash.
A Wood County grand jury presented 26 bills of information on Wednesday.
Those indicted included:
Kady Jo Lara, 35, Defiance, for tampering with evidence and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, both third-degree felonies, and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 6, she allegedly had 20.45 grams of methamphetamine hidden on her person which was found at the jail as she was taken to shower.
Larry Lamont Lucas, 46, Cincinnati, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 26, he was found in possession of what was alleged to be at least 200 grams of marijuana.
Rafeal Deonte James, 34, Flushing, Michigan, for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools and trafficking in marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies. On Oct. 16, he allegedly prepared for distribution less than 200 grams of marijuana. He must forfeit $4,120 in cash he had on his person with plans to use in the commission of a felony.
Oree Riley, 40, Detroit, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fourth-degree felonies, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, both first-degree misdemeanors. During a traffic stop on May 19, Riley was found in possession of 7.5 grams of what was identified as cocaine and 40 doses of heroin. Riley was reportedly found to have a blood alcohol content between 0.08 and 0.17.
Brandon Ray, 33, Columbus, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools and trafficking in marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies. On April 26, he is accused of preparing for distribution less than 200 grams of marijuana and having a loaded FNH-FNX .45 caliber gun in his vehicle. He must forfeit $9,850 believed to be drug proceeds and the gun.
Ruben L. Martinez, 32, Bowling Green, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. On March 25, Martinez was taken into custody for a parole violation and placed in the back seat of a parole car, where he allegedly dropped a plastic baggie containing fentanyl.
Chad A. Kleman III, 26, Bowling Green, for three counts trafficking in hashish, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of selling less than 10 grams of hashish on Feb. 28, March 5 and March 13, all in 2019,
Marcus Lee Moriss, 30, Toledo, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fourth-degree felonies. On Feb. 19, he was reportedly found in possession of less than 5 grams of a fentanyl-related compound with the intention of preparing it for distribution.
Co-defendants Ricki J Monae Fowlkes, 26, and Drayshawn Lenelle Edwards, 26, both of Toledo.
Fowlkes was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.
Edwards was indicted for two counts receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.
On May 13, their vehicle was stopped after it matched a description that had left Walmart on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg. The vehicle was reportedly full of items from several different stores and the women’s purses both were full of stolen items from Walmart. Fowlkes allegedly said they had visited Meijer, Kroger, Dollar Tree and Walmart and would replace an item’s original bar code with one from a cheaper product and then go through self-checkout. Items taken from Meijer totaled $279; and from Kroger $1,027. Fowlkes also reportedly admitted taking blankets, pillows and an air mattress from Walmart while Edwards kept an eye out at the self-checkout.
Fowlkes had previously been criminally trespassed from Walmart.
John Curtis Watson 24, Detroit, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor. He allegedly was found in possession of and was preparing for shipment more than 200 grams of marijuana on Feb. 11. He also was found in possession of a product that is used to store, contain, inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce marijuana into the body.
Jack L. Dyer, 36, Toledo, for theft from a person in a protected class and telecommunications fraud, both fourth-degree felonies; identity fraud against a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. From June 3, 2020, to July 10, 2020, he allegedly deprived a disabled adult or active-duty serviceman of $5,600 without consent, received or disposed of this man’s credit card, and used personal identification of this man. He reportedly used a telecommunication method to execute the fraud.
Aaliiah Anastasia Venee Phillips, 23, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. When she was pulled over for a traffic infraction May 22, officers arrested her for OVI and driving under suspension. A loaded handgun was reportedly found under the passenger seat.
Derik Lochotzki, 29, Oregon, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 24, he allegedly took $8,000 for remodeling work to be done at a home in Northwood, but never started the work and didn’t return the money.
Nicole Renee Simon,34, of North Baltimore and currently in jail, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. On June 17, she was arrested in a Perrysburg motel on a felony warrant. In plain view in the room were two crack pipes, according to the police report; also located were two bags of crack cocaine. Four small bags of crack cocaine were reportedly found in Simon’s bra.
Mary Katherine Crowder, 22, Hoover, Alabama, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 22, she allegedly failed to stop when signaled by a police officer to do so and created a risk of physical harm to the officer by preventing or delaying the officer’s performance.
Co-defendants James A. Young, 51, and James A. Young II, 29, both of Toledo, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The are accused of leaving the Home Depot in Rossford on May 4 with various tools including a weed eater and leaf blower without paying. The five items taken were valued at $1,545.
Ricky A. Layson, 53, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Perrysburg Lowe’s on Jan. 6 reported that Layson had stolen items from the store on three separate occasions. On Dec. 17, he is reportedly seen on surveillance putting a pressure washer valued at $749 into a cart and leaving without paying. On Dec. 18, he allegedly entered the outdoor power equipment area and took a single stage auger valued at $429. He then allegedly left without paying. On Dec. 21, he reportedly stole a 21-inch snow blower valued at $499.