In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is Brown Bag Food Project, 530 Sand Ridge Road, on Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-22nd-food-box-distribution-registration-brown-bag-food-project/
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.