LIBERTY CENTER — Field Of Dreams Drive In Theater is taking advantage of their abundance of outdoor space and hosting an open air market with plenty of room for socially distant shopping and it’s for a great cause.
On Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Field Of Dreams is hosting the first Drive-In Market. The event has over 60 vendors registered to participate, and the layout provides plenty of spacing between booths for vendors and shoppers to enjoy the fresh air while distancing.
“Like many other businesses we have had to adapt to operating restrictions during this pandemic and revise our strategies to be profitable” said Donna Saunders, owner. “As a locally owned business with significant outdoor space, we saw this as a great opportunity to offer affordable booth registrations to local artists, crafters and other vendors that have missed so many shows this year. Being able to help out a local nonprofit organization at the same time just makes this an all-around win.”
Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse has also had to work through the struggles of limited events and fundraisers this year due to COVID-19. Field of Dreams is suggesting a $5/family admission donation to the market with all proceeds going to Nature’s Nursery.
In addition, there will be raffles and merchandise available to further benefit Nature’s Nursery and their mission to rescue and rehabilitate local wildlife.
“It’s been a challenging year for fundraising events and we are very grateful to community partners like Field Of Dreams for working with us” said Allison Schroeder, Natures’ Nursery executive director. “Nature’s Nursery will be at the Drive In Market with several of our education animal ambassadors, artifacts and other wildlife fun.”
Field of Dreams is located at V602 Country Road 6. Masks are required.