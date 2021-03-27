When brides-to-be walk into A Dress For A Day Bridal, at 100 S. Main St. in downtown, they will be greeted with a selection of 800 to 900 new dresses priced an average of 20% less than retail.
Rachelle Spencer, co-owner with husband Martin Huffstutler, said customers will find that every one of their new dresses can be purchased right off the rack in sizes 0 to 36.
“Some women like the idea that they will not have to order a dress that may take 6 to 8 months to be delivered,” she said.
The couple can offer lower prices because “we specialize in buying dresses from shops that are shutting down or shops that are ending a line they have sold in the past,” Spencer said.
They also work with wholesalers. One thing they do not do is work with consignments where they would resell previously used dresses.
Spencer said they also have all the accessories needed for that special day.
The new shop took over the 2,500-square-foot space formerly operated by Blush Bridal Boutique near the Four Corners intersection downtown.
“We came looking to purchase the Blush inventory, saw the space and decided we had found our new location,” Spencer said.
For two years, the couple had operated a successful bridal shop in Centerville but when the building owner wanted to sell his property, they decided they did not want to invest in that building and then the search was on.
Spencer allowed that the move was bittersweet, “because the Centerville shop had just been voted the top bridal shop in Dayton.”
She promised they would bring to the Bowling Green location the same level of service that won them that recognition in the Dayton area.
The couple began their interest in the bridal business as wedding photographers in 2017.
“We would buy wedding dresses to do style shoots and then sell them,” she said.
They opened their Centerville location in 2018.
Spencer said she learned fast to work with people and found that her two biggest hurdles with clients are at opposite ends of the spectrum.
“Either they don’t think they will find anything at all,” she said, “or they have this vision of exactly what they see in a picture.”
But she said her experience helps them see the possibilities.
“I just love working with people, finding them the right dress, the one that suits them the best,” she said.
To best serve her customers and keep within coronavirus guidelines, she said it is highly recommended that prospective brides make an appointment that includes three other people.
“We certainly can work with walk-ins, but we do have to limit how many people can be in the store at any one time.”
In the blur of moving into the new Bowling Green location, Spencer said they had not had much time to get to know their neighbors, but she expects it will not take long since the area is so active.
“I am amazed at the foot traffic downtown,” she said.
The shop did have a virtual ribbon cutting on Feb. 3, sponsored by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The live-stream event featured comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber.
“The chamber gave us their packet of information and I know we will take advantage of the opportunities they offer,” Spencer said.